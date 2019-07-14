|
Evelyn B. Finck
Old Bridge - Evelyn B Finck, nee, Bruno, a long-time Metuchen resident, passed away peacefully at age 92. She was the daughter of the late Peter and Elena Bruno and spouse of the late Robert Finck. She is survived by her twin brother, Homer Bruno (wife - Katharine) and numerous nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. Her devoted sister, Vivian Biron, died earlier this year.
She attended Hopewell Township Schools, including a one-room schoolhouse in Marshall's Corner, NJ, and graduated from NJC (Douglass College, Rutgers) in 1948 as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
Professionally, she was an admissions officer at Rutgers University for 36 years, first at Douglass College. In 1988, she retired as the university's director of undergraduate admissions.
After retirement, she owned and operated Round Trip Collectibles in Metuchen for 11 years, where a stream of customers came to share their stories and buy or sell antiques.
In her younger days, she loved to ride in her husband's convertible and together they traveled extensively. She maintained her sense of humor and her catch-phrase, "be bad", to the end.
In addition to being active in the Chamber of Commerce, she volunteered at the Veterans Home and the Metuchen Library. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Douglass Residential College Scholarship Fund. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville. To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 14, 2019