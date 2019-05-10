|
|
Evelyn Daniel
Clover Hill NJ - Evelyn D. Daniel, age 78 years, of Clover Hill, NJ, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Millennium Memory Care, Monroe Township, NJ.
Born in Somerville, August 22, 1940, she had resided in Clover Hill since 1964. A graduate of Somerville High School, Evelyn was a Senior Account Clerk with the Hunterdon County Board of Social Services, Flemington, NJ, until retiring.
Evelyn was a member of the Clover Hill Reformed Church and enjoyed traveling to Atlantic City, NJ, to play the slot machines.
Surviving are her husband of sixty years, William H. Daniel; a daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Frank Maple of Stockton, NJ; a son, Dennis Daniel of Neshanic, NJ; two grandchildren, David Daniel and Frankie Maple; a great grandchild, Weston Maple; two sisters, Janet Boring and Lillian Bleacher; and two brothers, Mickey Staddie and Richard Staddie.
Calling hours will be 6:00-7:30 PM Monday, May 13, 2019, at Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ, followed by a Memorial Service at 7:30 PM. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Somerset Regional Animal Shelter, 100 Commons Way, Bridgewater, NJ 08807.
Please visit www.holcombefisher.com for further information, or to send condolences.
Published in Courier News on May 10, 2019