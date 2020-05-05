|
Evelyn Elizabeth (Foxworth) Marshall
Monroe - Evelyn Elizabeth (Foxworth) Marshall, 84, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020 in Cranbury Center Monroe Township, NJ. She was born in Bennettsville, South Carolina.
Evelyn was a life-long resident of Piscataway, New Jersey where she raised nine children.
Predeceased by husband, John Marshall; three sons, John, Don and Derrick Marshall; grandson, Tory Marshall; grandmother, Elizabeth Foxworth; mother, Jessie Lee Foxworth-Davis; uncle, Clarence Foxworth (Bessie); aunt, Emma Foxworth and brother-in-law, Rev. Quincy Yarborough, Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Yarborough Chester, daughters, Deborah Presley (Michael); Denise Loua, Diana Elmore (Steven), Desiree Smalls (William), Donna Griffith and Dawn Jones; daughter-in-law, Gwen Marshall and sister-in-law, Khadjah Salaam.
Evelyn's death arrangements and cremation will be under the direction of Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick. Her remains will be entombed with her husband, John at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum, North Brunswick.
Due to the current pandemic, we will wait to host her Celebration of Life Memorial at a later date.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020