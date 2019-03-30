|
|
Evelyn H. Topolancik
Morgan - Evelyn H. Topolancik, age 84 of Morgan, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born on January 29, 1935 in Fords NJ to the late John and Helen (Winkler) Ivan. After graduating from Woodbridge High School, she married and shortly afterwards started a family with her devoted husband Stephen. After the children were grown, Evelyn decided to renew her office skills. She loved secretarial work and was very happy to be employed as a secretary at Engelhard Corp. in Edison, NJ for 20 years before retiring in 1995.
Evelyn was a member and past president of the Slovak American Club - Raritan Bay Area and a member and financial secretary of the Holy Trinity Senior Citizen Club. She enjoyed the club trips and social activities of both clubs. She was a communicant of St. Nicholas Byzantine Church in Perth Amboy.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Stephen in 2009, her brother John Ivan, her sister Joan Moran and her brother in law Richard Moran.
She will be missed by her compassionate son Stephen of DE and his wife Sue, her loving, caring, and constant companion daughter Lynda of Morgan, her grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Jamie and Stephanie, her great grandchildren Ricky and Ryan, her sister in law and close friend Nancy Ivan, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday 9:00am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin with a 10:00am mass to follow at St. Nicholas Byzantine Church in Perth Amboy. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Perth Amboy.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday from 2pm to 6pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's name may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 30, 2019