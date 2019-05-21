|
|
Evelyn Heimann
Somerset - Evelyn ("Evy") Joan Heimann died Sunday May 19, 2019 at 1:28 a.m. of cardiac arrest. She was born in the Bronx, New York, spent many years in Queens, and then lived 43 years in Somerset, New Jersey.
Evy graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree from the City College of New York in 1966. Evy was a teacher in the New York public schools as well as the New Jersey public schools.
She is survived by her husband Les, her daughter Dani, and her granddaughter Jordyn.
Funeral Service will be held at the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenu, New Brunswick, NJ at 12:00 pm. Interment at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 21, 2019