Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
300 Union Ave.
Somerville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn (Knoop) Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn (Knoop) Hoffman Obituary
Evelyn (Knoop) Hoffman

Bonita Springs, FL - Evelyn (Knoop) Hoffman, 89, died July 5. Mrs. Hoffman was born in North Bergen and grew up in Bernardsville where she was a graduate of Bernardsville High School. She also resided in North Plainfield for many years before moving to Bonita Springs, FL in the early 1980s. Mrs. Hoffman moved back to New Jersey most recently to be closer to her family. She cherished her many friends and had a special fondness towards animals. A loving Mother to her two sons, James Mantz and his late wife Betty and Peter Mantz, his wife Susan and a devoted Grandmother to her four grandchildren Sara, Meagan, Michael and Kevin. Her husband, Howard Hoffman and her brother, Edward Knoop predeceased her.

Visiting hours will be held from 5pm-8pm on Wednesday, July 17, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. Funeral Service will be held 11am on Thursday, July 18, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 300 Union Ave., Somerville with interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Evelyn's name to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Ave., PO Box 159, Madison, NJ 07940.
Published in Courier News on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now