Evelyn (Knoop) Hoffman
Bonita Springs, FL - Evelyn (Knoop) Hoffman, 89, died July 5. Mrs. Hoffman was born in North Bergen and grew up in Bernardsville where she was a graduate of Bernardsville High School. She also resided in North Plainfield for many years before moving to Bonita Springs, FL in the early 1980s. Mrs. Hoffman moved back to New Jersey most recently to be closer to her family. She cherished her many friends and had a special fondness towards animals. A loving Mother to her two sons, James Mantz and his late wife Betty and Peter Mantz, his wife Susan and a devoted Grandmother to her four grandchildren Sara, Meagan, Michael and Kevin. Her husband, Howard Hoffman and her brother, Edward Knoop predeceased her.
Visiting hours will be held from 5pm-8pm on Wednesday, July 17, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. Funeral Service will be held 11am on Thursday, July 18, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 300 Union Ave., Somerville with interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Evelyn's name to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Ave., PO Box 159, Madison, NJ 07940.
Published in Courier News on July 13, 2019