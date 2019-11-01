Resources
In Loving Memory Of

Evelyn Kunkle

6/16/1931 - 6/11/1993

Kenneth Kunkle

4/2/1933 - 2/17/2016

Married 11/5/1950

Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free,

I'm following the path God laid for me.

I took his hand when I heard his call,

I turned my back and left it all.



I could not stay another day,

To laugh, to love, to work or play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way,

I've found that peace at the close of the day.



If my parting has left a void,

Then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,

Ah yes, these things too, I will miss.



Be not burdened with times of sorrow,

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My Life's been full, I savoured much,

Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.



Perhaps my time seemed all too brief,

Don't lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your heart and share with me,

God wanted me now, He set me free!



Dear Mom & Dad, Happy 64th Anniversary in Heaven!

Thank you for being the most wonderful parents

in the world. I will always deeply miss you.

All My Love,

Your Daughter Karen
Published in Courier News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019
