Evelyn L. Keseleski
North Brunswick formerly of Edison - Evelyn L. (Enoch) Keseleski passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, at her home in North Brunswick at the age of 91.
Born in Edison to the late William and Agnes (Hughes) Enoch, Evelyn was a lifelong resident of Edison before moving to North Brunswick in 2000. She was a Centrex operator at Rutgers University in New Brunswick for 15 years before retiring in 1986.
Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Brunswick, the Order of the Eastern Star Ruth Chapter #12 (now the Lydia Chapter #41 of Plainfield), a life member of the VFW Post #3117 Ladies Auxiliary of Edison, a volunteer member of the DAVNJ, and past state president and life member of the Military Order of the Cootie. With a love for patriotism as a lifelong volunteer in these veteran organizations, Evelyn enjoyed supporting and promoting improvement in the lives of veterans, service members, and their families.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Adam J. Keseleski and siblings Dorothea Hageman, Russell W. Enoch, and John W. Enoch. Evelyn was also predeceased by her son Mark A. Keseleski and daughter Ruthlynn Nixon. She is survived by her daughters - Robin E. Pagano and husband Joseph Pagano, Joyce A. Fircha and husband Joseph M. Fircha; her brother William G. Enoch; sister Emma S. Enoch; her grandchildren - Zach Nixon, Joseph Pagano and wife Kristy, Lorraine Jablon and husband Chris, Joyce Pagano and husband Nader Boraie, Jacob Nixon and wife Kelly, Janel Lockner and husband Thomas, and Julie Fircha; her great grandchildren - Gavin Jablon, Joseph Robert Pagano, and Ruth Jablon; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the unprecedented time, private funeral services will be held under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Evelyn to the DAVNJ (Disabled American Veterans of New Jersey) Charitable Service (www.davnj.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.