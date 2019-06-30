|
Evelyn Lester
Jamesburg - Evelyn (Holtz) Lester of Jamesburg died Saturday June 29th at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Born in Helmetta, Mrs. Lester lived in South River for 18 years before moving to Jamesburg in 1968.
She was a graduate of St. Peter's School of Nursing, New Brunswick. She stopped working as a nurse to raise her three sons and was later employed as a floral designer at Flowers by Mona and then as the Borough Clerk for Jamesburg from 1989 to 1992.
Mrs. Lester was the founder and first president of the South River Woman's Club in 1964. She was president of the Fourth District Past President's Club. For the State Federation of Women's Clubs, she served as State Treasurer, Chairman of the Education and Youth Conservation Departments and sat on the Executive Committee.
In Jamesburg, she served as secretary of the Planning and Zoning Boards.
Mrs. Lester was actively involved in civic and charity work through the St. James Columbiettes and as a member and President of the Holy Trinity Altar Rosary Society.
She was named Citizen of the Year of Jamesburg by Jamesburg Civic Assoc., and served on the Board of Directors of the Jamesburg Public Library. She was an avid reader, loved to crochet, collect antiques and was an avid Washington Redskins fan.
She was predeceased by her husband Stanley J. Lester in 2005 and her three sisters Violet Visinski, Valeria Maslanka and Balbina Piotrowski.
Surviving are her three sons Gregory and his wife Patricia of Monroe Twp., David and his wife Karen of Monroe Twp. and Mark and his wife Joann of Richmond, TX, her seven grandchildren Mark, Jacquelyn and Gabrielle, David, Chelsea, Christopher and Matthew and several nieces and nephews.
Services will begin 9:30 a.m. Saturday July 6th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 10 a.m. funeral liturgy at St. James RC Church, Jamesburg.
Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Monroe Twp.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Friday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. and Saturday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mrs. Lester may be made to the Public Libraries of Jamesburg and Monroe Twp. for their audio book collections.
Published in Home News Tribune from June 30 to July 1, 2019