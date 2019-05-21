|
Evelyn Livsey Levan
Edison - Died on May 17, 2019 at the AristaCare at Norwood Terrace Nursing Home in Plainfield, NJ
Daughter of the late Ernest and Esther (Eyerly) Livsey. Born in Bloomsburg, PA, May 15, 1929. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Allen E Levan. Her brothers Edwin and Eric, PA, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Ernest, and sister, Elsie.
Evelyn and Allen were long time Jr High Youth Fellowship leaders at the Reformed Church of Metuchen. She served as a volunteer for many years at JFK Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd at 1 pm in the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27), Metuchen, NJ 08840. There will be a visitation prior to service from 11 to 1 pm. Entombment will be in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick, NJ. To send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 21, 2019