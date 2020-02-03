Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral
Metuchen, NJ
Evelyn M. Alleman


1935 - 2020
Metuchen - Evelyn M. Alleman, 84, of Metuchen went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the RWJ Medical Center in New Brunswick.

Born in Yonkers, NY she had been a Metuchen/Edison resident since 1963. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen. She enjoyed playing Bridge, but her biggest passion was her grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her parents; Margaret & Charles McEnery; grandson, Paul Alleman; & a brother, Robert McEnery.

She is survived by her 8 children, Mark & wife Pat, Brian & wife Theresa, Bruce & wife Kathi, Gregg & wife Peggy, Paul & wife Xiuwen, Blair & wife Theresa, Lynn Gilmore & husband Dennis, & Janet Alleman; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Doty & husband Tom; a sister-in-law, Pauline McEnery; many nieces & nephews; & her dog, Precious.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:15 am at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4-8 pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Knights of Columbus Council 3272, Patrick Ave, Edison, NJ 08837.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
