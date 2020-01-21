|
Evelyn M. "Peg" Keseday
South Plainfield - Evelyn M. "Peg" Keseday, 96, passed away peacefully at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Edison on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Peg was born in Bronx, NY to the late Frank and Marie Johnson. Peg married George P. Keseday, Sr. in January of 1942, who preceded her in death in 2006. The Keseday's settled to South Plainfield in 1950, where they raised their family.
Peg was a longtime employee, of over thirty years, in the business office at Muhlenberg Regional Medical Center in Plainfield.
Predeceased by her husband and five siblings, Peg leaves behind her sister Joyce Dietrich of VA, daughter Carol O'Brien and husband Michael of Sterling Heights, MI, and son George "Chip" Keseday, Jr. and his wife Janice of Brielle. Peg is also survived by five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
At the request of the Keseday family, Peg will be entombed privately with her husband in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum located in St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020