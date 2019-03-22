|
Evelyn Marie Rita Lamberti
Menlo Park Terrace - Evelyn Marie Rita Lamberti 89, of Menlo Park Terrace, entered into eternal rest, March 21, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Staten Island, NY, and was formerly of Port Reading and Avenel before moving her 4 years ago.
She was a line worker at Garden State Shipping in Keasbey for many years before retiring in 1990.
Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Nunziato in 1991. She is survived by her children Veronica Margiotto of Saylorsburg, PA, Sandra Lamberti of Kunkletown, PA, and Michael Lamberti and his wife Carol of Menlo Park Terr., 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Liturgy at St. Anthony's R C Church in Port Reading. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Iselin. Visitation is Sunday from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019