Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony's R C Church
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Lamberti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Marie Rita Lamberti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Marie Rita Lamberti Obituary
Evelyn Marie Rita Lamberti

Menlo Park Terrace - Evelyn Marie Rita Lamberti 89, of Menlo Park Terrace, entered into eternal rest, March 21, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Staten Island, NY, and was formerly of Port Reading and Avenel before moving her 4 years ago.

She was a line worker at Garden State Shipping in Keasbey for many years before retiring in 1990.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Nunziato in 1991. She is survived by her children Veronica Margiotto of Saylorsburg, PA, Sandra Lamberti of Kunkletown, PA, and Michael Lamberti and his wife Carol of Menlo Park Terr., 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Liturgy at St. Anthony's R C Church in Port Reading. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Iselin. Visitation is Sunday from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now