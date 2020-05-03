|
Evelyn Mataras
Evelyn Mataras, 91, passed away on Saturday, May 02, 2020 at St. Peter University Medical Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey
Mrs. Mataras was born February 10, 1929 in Eustis, Florida to the late Peter and Katina Maravelias. She was a longtime resident of Highland Park, where she and her husband raised their three children.
Evelyn worked for many years at Aaron & Company in New Brunswick and later for Alan Silver & Associates in Highland Park. She was a long-time member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway, NJ. She was also a member of the Daughters of Penelope and Ladies Philoptochos at St. George Church. Evelyn was an avid reader and loved word search puzzles. Most of all, she loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2014, Harry Mataras.
She is survived by her daughter, Katina and her husband Louis Mirbach; her sons, Harry H. Mataras and Peter and his wife Carol Mataras; her grandchildren, TJ Mirbach and his wife Stephanie Cortez, Matthew Mataras and Katina Mataras. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Damian, Adam and Gwen Mirbach.
Funeral services will be private under the care and direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at St. Peter's, Seasons Hospice and especially to the staff at Spring Hills Somerset for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Saint George Memorial Committee.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 3 to May 5, 2020