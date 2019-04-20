|
|
Evelyn May Kelch
East Brunswick - Evelyn May Kelch passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the Elms of Cranbury. She was 93.
Born in New Brunswick, she resided in South River before relocating to East Brunswick 3 years ago.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henry William Kelch, in 1990.
Surviving are her son, Henry Joseph Kelch, Sr. and his wife, Phyllis, of Monroe Township; daughters, Colleen Janssen and her husband, Allan, of Glenmont, NY, Lisa Sue Ellison and her husband, Michael, of Cary, NC, and Denise Louisa Donofrio of Frenchtown; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 3-6 pm, at The Brunswick Memorial Home, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Cremation was private. For directions, please
visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at .
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019