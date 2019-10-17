Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
16 E. Somerset St.
Raritan, NJ
Raritan - Evelyn A. Schweitzer (nee Demko), 99, died October 17. She was born in Raritan and was a life long resident. During WW II, Evelyn worked as a guard at the GSA Depot (General Services Administration) in Hillsborough and later as a telephone operator for American Cyanamid, Bridgewater where she met her husband, Albert Schweitzer. Albert predeceased her in 1988 after 28 years of marriage. Evelyn was very active in St. Joseph's Church in Raritan, where she could be seen talking to her friends outside the church after daily Mass. Active also with the Church's Altar Rosary Society, Food Bank, Adult Choir and Ladies Jenota. Her other memberships included the Raritan Democratic Party, Raritan Senior Citizens and the Raritan Valley Slavic Culture and Heritage Society. If she had any spare time left, Evelyn would enjoy gardening and planting flowers at her home on Elmer Street. She is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. Visitation from 9am till 10:30am on Monday, October 21, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated also on Monday 11am at the St. Joseph Church, 16 E. Somerset St., Raritan. Interment to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
