Evelyn Thompson
South Brunswick - Evelyn Thompson, 89 of South Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Merwick Care and Rehabilitation Center Plainsboro. Born in New Brunswick, Evelyn was a resident of South Brunswick for many years. She was employed with Johnson and Johnson, retiring after 38 years of dedicated service. In her free time, Evelyn loved visiting Atlantic City, the Parks Casino and the Jersey Shore. She adored her grand doggie, Maggie.
She was predeceased by her parents Irene (Fodor) and Clement Novak, and brother Clement Jr.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter Evelyn Gray and husband Bruce of South Brunswick and her son Bruce Thompson of Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 6-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Ave., New Brunswick. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Peter the Apostle Cemetery, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019