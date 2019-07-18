Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
F. C. "Rick" Orecchio

F. C. "Rick" Orecchio Obituary
F. C. "Rick" Orecchio

Formerly of Somerville - Mr. Orecchio passed away peacefully early Saturday morning at Windsor Court Assisted Living Facility in Palm Springs, California. He was born and a lifelong resident of Somerville NJ, before moving to California in 2017 with his nephew Joseph Fox for arthritis and memory care.

Rick attended Somerville Public schools and graduated in 1945. after which he enlisted in the US Naval Reserve. After finishing his service he enrolled at Rutgers University, and went on to earn several degrees in higher education. Rick began his career teaching in the Hillsborough Public School system, before accepting a job with Readington Twp Public Schools. Rick quickly rose to the top of his field achieving the Office of Superintendent of Schools, and over the next 30 years worked tirelessly shaping the growing school district and to ensure the Students of Readington Twp. were provided the best education available.

After his retirement in 1988, Rick enjoyed life on his terms. He was a avid fan of the race track and owned several race hoses with his partner and nephew, Donald Maiorano. Rick loved to travel and found a second home in Costa Rica, where he was able to spend over 20 winters.

Rick is predeceased by his parents Feore and Yolanda Orechio of Somerville, and brother, Frank Orecchio. Rick is survived by his first cousins: Bev Hopkins of Somerville, Bernice LoPresti of East Lyme, Ct. Kathy Maiorano of Edison NJ. Lorraine Fox of Venice Fla, and Frank Orecchio of Harrisburg, Pa. and several other nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Monday, August 26, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville with interment to follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Somerville. A visitation will begin prior to service at 11:15am at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Association.
Published in Courier News on July 18, 2019
