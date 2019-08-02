|
Fannie Lumzy Holmes Meadows
New Brunswick - Fannie Lumzy Holmes Meadows, age 73, died on July 25, 2019 at RWJH, New Brunswick. Born in Columbia, MS. A long time resident of New Brunswick. A retiree for M.C.E.O.C., New Brunswick. Fannie was the Public Relations Representative for the Lumzy Sisters. She participated on the Deep South Festival in New Brunswick and the Sisters Network of Central Jersey, Somerset. A member of Mt Calvary Missionary Church, New Brunswick, where she worked on the Usher Board and Outreach Ministry.
Predeceased by her parents, Vertia Price, Dr. Robert L. Lumzy, Sr. and Roosevelt C. Price, Sr., brothers, Robert L Lumzy, Jr. and Roosevelt Price, Jr., sisters, Doris Lumzy-Bellamy, Josette M Price and Chequita Y Lumzy-Wiggins and Beloved son in-law, Larry Lyons. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Herbert Meadows, 3 daughters, Rev. Michelle Lumzy-Styles(Rev. Tracy), Renee Lena Lyons and Marlene Holmes-Spain(Kenneth), 4 grandchildren, Christopher B. Johnson, Aaliyah M Lyons, Shaaliyah T Lyons and Bria I Styles, 4 brothers, Dannie A Price, Ronald W. Price(Cindy), Johnny L Price(Sylvia) and Ernie L. Lumzy(Laverne), 4 sisters, Willie Claudette Lumzy-Smith, Rev. Brenda Lumzy-Hicks(Milton), Dolores Lumzy and Dr. Evelyn Saucer, nieces, nephews, cousins, brother in-laws, Steven Bellamy and Pastor Eugene A. Wiggins and other relatives.
Viewing is from 9-11 AM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, 771 Somerset St., Somerset. Funeral Service will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Franklin Memorial Park, No. Brunswick. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 2, 2019