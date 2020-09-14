Fay E. Sikorski



Edison - Fay E. (Ferrullo) Sikorski died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home in Edison. She was 80.



Born in New Brunswick to the late Joseph J. and Lillian (Callaway) Ferrullo, she lived in Edison for over 50 years. She worked at Webcraft, Inc. in North Brunswick for 30 years before retiring in 2005.



Mrs. Sikorski was a communicant of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in New Brunswick. She loved gardening and flowers but mostly time with her family.



Her husband Leon A. Sikorski died in 1993. She was also predeceased by her grandson Michael Kleinschmidt in 2019; and her brother Joseph Ferrullo in 2006. Surviving are four daughters - Brenda Sikorski, Karen Kleinschmidt, Lillian Sikorski and her companion Joseph Cleary, Jr. and Laura Paramithis and her husband John, all of Edison; her son Joseph Sikorski and his wife Jeannie of Laurel, Delaware; her sister Joann Heinlin of East Brunswick; her longtime companion Robert Bingham of Edison; nine grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and her beloved dog Ginger.



Visitation will be 1 PM to 3 PM and 5 PM to 7 PM Friday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Saturday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at Sacred Heart Church in New Brunswick. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.









