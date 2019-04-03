|
Faye I. Hogan
Formerly of South Plainfield - Faye I. Hogan, 89, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in the Brandywine Assisted living at Middle Brook Crossing in Bridgewater.
Born in Plainfield, Faye had resided North Plainfield and spent majority of her life South Plainfield prior to relocating to Warren in 1998.
As a Homemaker for most of her life, Faye was most happy raising and caring for her family.
She is predeceased by her husband John who died in 2007.
Surviving are her three children; Patricia Dobossy and her husband Stephen of Martinsville, Daniel Hogan and his wife Carol of South Plainfield and John Hogan and his wife Allyson of Park City, UT; sister, Jean Hussey of CA. and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 beginning at 8:15AM until 9:15 AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals 2425 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080. A Funeral Mass will follow visitation at 10 AM in Blessed Sacrament RC Church, Martinsville.
Interment will follow mass in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 3, 2019