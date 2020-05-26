Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Felicity Eden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felicity B. Eden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felicity B. Eden Obituary
Felicity B. Eden

Jamesburg - Felicity B. Eden, 19 of Jamesburg passed away Sunday May 24th as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Born in Perth Amboy, Felicity resided in Jamesburg. She was currently enrolled in Lincoln Technical Institute in Woodbridge to pursue her passion in geriatric nursing. She was employed as a dietary aide with Care One in East Brunswick. Felicity was a hard working, selfless, kind and caring person, that strived to achieve all of her goals and pushed others to achieve theirs.

Felicity is predeceased by her mother Debra Eden and her grandmother Irene Eden. She I survived by three sisters Martine Baker, Tiffany Eosso and her fiancé Luis Marcano, Alexa Tabora, nieces Kayla Baker, Chloe Holmes, nephews Tyler Baker, Logan Seagle (godson), godmother and aunt JoAnn Mingoia and her husband Salvatore, Godfather Tommy Baker, uncle Glen Eden and his wife Joyce, uncle James Eller and his companion Denise Everette, aunt Brenda Kaiser, several cousins and her soul sister and best friend Quania Kennedy.

During this time, funeral services are private to only immediate family members only, under the direction of the GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 411 Amboy Ave., (Rt. 35) Woodbridge, NJ.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felicity's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -