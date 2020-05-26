|
|
Felicity B. Eden
Jamesburg - Felicity B. Eden, 19 of Jamesburg passed away Sunday May 24th as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Born in Perth Amboy, Felicity resided in Jamesburg. She was currently enrolled in Lincoln Technical Institute in Woodbridge to pursue her passion in geriatric nursing. She was employed as a dietary aide with Care One in East Brunswick. Felicity was a hard working, selfless, kind and caring person, that strived to achieve all of her goals and pushed others to achieve theirs.
Felicity is predeceased by her mother Debra Eden and her grandmother Irene Eden. She I survived by three sisters Martine Baker, Tiffany Eosso and her fiancé Luis Marcano, Alexa Tabora, nieces Kayla Baker, Chloe Holmes, nephews Tyler Baker, Logan Seagle (godson), godmother and aunt JoAnn Mingoia and her husband Salvatore, Godfather Tommy Baker, uncle Glen Eden and his wife Joyce, uncle James Eller and his companion Denise Everette, aunt Brenda Kaiser, several cousins and her soul sister and best friend Quania Kennedy.
During this time, funeral services are private to only immediate family members only, under the direction of the GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME 411 Amboy Ave., (Rt. 35) Woodbridge, NJ.
