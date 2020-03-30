|
|
Felix Pawlowski
Old Bridge - Felix Pawlowski, 83, of Old Bridge died on Saturday March 28, 2020 at Preferred Care of Old Bridge. Born in South Amboy he was previously employed by Copper Works, Perth Amboy and Mercury Marine, Dayton. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Son of the late Felix and Jennie Mackiel Pawlowski he is also predeceased by his daughter Ann LaBerge. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Pawlowski; his sisters Margaret McCracken and Arlene Weisenfelder and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements and private cremation are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020