Ferdinand L. Fiore
Edison - Ferdinand L. Fiore, 98, of Edison, passed away on Tuesday, December, 10, 2019, at his home. Born in NYC, NY, he resided in Edison since 1959.
He served in the Army during WWII.
He was the VP of Manufacturing for Mario Industries, in Mount Vernon, NY, for 35 years. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, Edison.
Ferdinand enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, dancing, cooking, and a good martini.
He was predeceased by his wife, Anna (d.1974), his daughter, Frances Fiore (d.2018), and his sister, Theresa Fiore.
Surviving are his children, Anthony Fiore of Edison, Ann Marie Fiore of Ames, Iowa, and Toni Belluscio and her partner, Mouck Dugan, of Edison; two grandchildren, Michael Fiore and his wife Jamie, and Anastasia Belluscio; one great granddaughter, Elizabeth Rey Fiore.
The Funeral will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10:15 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyon.com), followed by an 11:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, Edison. Interment will be in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway. Visitation will be Sunday, 2-5 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to @stjude.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019