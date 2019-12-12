Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:15 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church
Edison, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferdinand Fiore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferdinand L. Fiore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferdinand L. Fiore Obituary
Ferdinand L. Fiore

Edison - Ferdinand L. Fiore, 98, of Edison, passed away on Tuesday, December, 10, 2019, at his home. Born in NYC, NY, he resided in Edison since 1959.

He served in the Army during WWII.

He was the VP of Manufacturing for Mario Industries, in Mount Vernon, NY, for 35 years. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, Edison.

Ferdinand enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, dancing, cooking, and a good martini.

He was predeceased by his wife, Anna (d.1974), his daughter, Frances Fiore (d.2018), and his sister, Theresa Fiore.

Surviving are his children, Anthony Fiore of Edison, Ann Marie Fiore of Ames, Iowa, and Toni Belluscio and her partner, Mouck Dugan, of Edison; two grandchildren, Michael Fiore and his wife Jamie, and Anastasia Belluscio; one great granddaughter, Elizabeth Rey Fiore.

The Funeral will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10:15 am at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (costello-runyon.com), followed by an 11:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, Edison. Interment will be in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway. Visitation will be Sunday, 2-5 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to @stjude.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferdinand's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -