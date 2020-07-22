Ferman Lamont Crisco, Sr.



Port Reading - Ferman Lamont Crisco Sr., 75 of Port Reading, passed away one Tuesday, March 31, 2020 with his family by his side.



Ferman was born and raised in Yanceyville, North Carolina. He is an alumnus of Caswell County High School, Class of 1963. After graduation, Ferman served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army. After his Honorable Discharge, he began to work for Raritan Cooper Works and Swift Ice Cream, Perth Amboy, also worked at General Motors, Linden as a Security Guard. He became a Corrections Officer for both the State of New Jersey Prison, Rahway and the Juvenile Detention Center, New Brunswick until his retirement.



Ferman was also a member of the St. James Zion AME Church, Perth Amboy where he served as a sexton, a member of the Seasonal Saints Choir, and served with the Community Nutrition Ministry. He loved and was loved by the St. James Family.



Ferman was a founding member of the Disabled American Veterans, James A. Pritchett, Chapter 85, which is an outreach program to inform and help other disable veterans.



He is preceded in death by his loving parents Aniston and Annabel (nee Bigelow) Crisco; dear brother of Frank and Malley Coleman, his twin brother Farley and Jimmy Crisco.



Ferman is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years Beatrice (nee Gosha); beloved children Dione , Anthony and his wife Evelyn, Ferman Jr. and his wife Laura, Jason Crisco, and Diana Almanzar and her husband Julio Almanzar; loving brother Charles Crisco; adored grandchildren Cameron, Antonio Crisco, Jerimyah , Zackaryus Guzman, Alyssa, Alana Crisco, Alayna Crisco, Aryanna Almanzar, Corey & Raymond Crisco and great ~ grandson Caden Gomez. Cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy with the Rev. Amos Dickerson officiating. Interment will follow at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Visiting is on Friday from 9:30 ~ 10:30 am.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store