Fernando Aviles
Woodbridge - Fernando Aviles, 66 of Woodbridge passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Born in Jersey City, Fernando moved to Woodbridge and made it his home. He was employed as a bridge operator for the State of New Jersey before retiring.
Fernando is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nelly (Cotto) Aviles; his daughters, Jacqueline Aviles, Erica Reyes and Albertina Vargas. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Clarissa, Victoria, Eric, Justin, Jimmy and Jullian along with great grandchildren, Symir, Ariana, Jeremiah, Selena and Toria.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February, 13, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge with a Catholic prayer service beginning at 12pm. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020