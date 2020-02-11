Services
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
Woodbridge - Fernando Aviles, 66 of Woodbridge passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Born in Jersey City, Fernando moved to Woodbridge and made it his home. He was employed as a bridge operator for the State of New Jersey before retiring.

Fernando is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nelly (Cotto) Aviles; his daughters, Jacqueline Aviles, Erica Reyes and Albertina Vargas. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Clarissa, Victoria, Eric, Justin, Jimmy and Jullian along with great grandchildren, Symir, Ariana, Jeremiah, Selena and Toria.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, February, 13, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge with a Catholic prayer service beginning at 12pm. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
