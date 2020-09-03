Flora K. (Guertin) Costantini



Bridgewater - Flora K. (Guertin) Costantini, 82 of Bridgewater went home to God peacefully on September 1, 2020. She was a loving wife of 58 years to Louis Costantini and together they raised and were dedicated to 5 children, 19 grandchildren and cherished 2 great grandchildren. She leaves her husband, Louis; son, John Costantini and his wife, Elisabetta; daughter, Ann Marie Mulhearn and her husband, Tom; daughter, Michele Musumeci and her husband, Tom; Paul Costantini and his wife, Erica; daughter, Carolynn Costantini. Flora was born in Worcester MA, daughter to the late Wilfred (Bon homme) and Clara (Terlizzi) Guertin and is also predeceased by her brother, Michael Guertin.



Flora lived in Bridgewater for 42 years and was executive secretary at Beneficial Corporation until she retired in 1997.



All who knew Flora knew that Family and God were paramount for her. Flora and Lou travelled frequently between NJ, PA, and MA to celebrate countless births, Baptisms, birthdays, First Holy Communions, Confirmations, graduations and weddings. She has been an active member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux for 30 years, where she founded the Golden Stewards and Prayer Shawl Ministry. She was a Certified Spiritual Director, Eucharistic Minister, and a recipient of the Merle Anderson award which recognized her contributions to the parish.



Family will receive friends from 5pm - 8pm on Tuesday, September 8, at Bridgewater Funeral Home on E. Main St. in Bridgewater. Mass and entombment will be at 10am on Wednesday, September 9, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux in Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bernard of Clairvaux in Bridgewater NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store