Flora Mowery



Monroe Township - Flora E. (Pesciotta) Mowery died on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at her home in Clearbrook, Monroe Twp. She was 98 years old. Flora was a former resident of Cranbury and has resided in Clearbrook, Monroe Twp. for many years.



She was pre-deceased by her husband, Asa Mowery.



She is survived by three children; Theodore Mowery and his spouse Paul Shelley, Richard Mowery, and Winifred Okamitsu and her husband Jeffrey, two sisters; Marie Pesciotta, and Lucretia Stephenson, two grandsons; Vincent Lafferty, and Stephen Lafferty and his wife Michelle, and two great grandchildren; Declan, and Keira.



Private funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, Monroe Twp. and Interment in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick, have been entrusted to the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831.



For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made in Flora's name to Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, 185 Applegarth Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831.









