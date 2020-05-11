Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
11:45 AM
Holy Rosary Cemetery
Fords, NJ
Flora Santoro Obituary
Flora Santoro

Plainfield - Flora Santoro (nee Ciallella), 101 of Plainfield, formally of Perth Amboy, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Flora was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy before moving to Plainfield a few years ago. She was employed by Sewitch & Sons, Perth Amboy for 10 years and prior to that she was employed by Rheem Manufacturing, Fords for 25 years as a bookkeeper. She retired in 1985. She was a member of parishioner of the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church; Past President of the Holy Rosary Society, a member of the Ladies Guild and Choir and was the Past Treasurer of the Inman Grove Building Association. Flora loved Classical Music, especially Opera and was an avid reader.

She is preceded in death by her parents Carl and Lena Ciallella; dear sister of Angelo Ciallella.

She is survived by devoted daughter and son ~ in ~ law Patricia and John Zimmerman; adored grandmother of Erica Zimmerman.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:45 am at Holy Rosary Cemetery, Fords. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020
