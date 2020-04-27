|
Florence A. (nee Sebula) Pichnarczyk
Manville - Florence A. (nee Sebula) Pichnarczyk, 90 entered into eternal life on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at New Jersey Eastern Star Facility in Bridgewater. Born and raised in Jersey City, NJ to her late parents Stanley and Mary (nee Bonk) Sebula, Florence had lived in Manville for over twenty-five years, Flemington for twenty years and finally Bridgewater at the New Jersey Eastern Star Facility.
Florence retired after twenty years as a sales associate with Lord Taylor in Bridgewater. She was a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer (Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church) in Manville. She loved to garden and cook, but was most proud of spending time with her grandchildren whom were the loves of her life.
Besides her parents, Florence was preceded by her husband Michael C. Pichnarczyk in 1986, and two sisters, Carol Sebula and Eleanor Zur.
Florence leaves behind her loving children, Michelle and her husband Mark Vayda of Flemington, NJ, Donna and her husband Jack Alpert of Mendham, NJ. She will also be deeply missed by her four cherished grandchildren, Bryan Vayda, Nicholas Vayda, Lauren Alpert and Katie Alpert. She is also survived by her brother, Henry Sebula.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835.
Memorial contributions may be made in Florence's name to the , 3 Evers Drive, Ste. 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or Eastern Star Home, 111 Finderne Avenue Bridgewater Township NJ, 08807.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020