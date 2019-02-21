|
|
Florence Amorosa
Bound Brook - Florence Amorosa, passed away peacefully Monday, February 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Florence was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Joseph and Helen DeStefano. Her family later settled in Raritan, NJ where she met and married the love of her life Louis Amorosa Jr. on June 9, 1951. While raising her three children, Florence led a full life which included serving as Girl Scout Leader, Little League mother, Band Parent, PTA Board member, and committee woman for the Democratic party for forty years. Later, she was appointed Jury Commissioner for Somerville County and was a member of the JFK Democratic Club.
Florence enjoyed her many travel adventures, exploring Spain, Portugal, Italy, Ireland and Austria to name a few. She loved dancing and singing while lighting up every room she entered. Her warmth, love, kindness, sense of humor and contagious laugh left a lasting impression on everyone she met.
Florence is survived by her loving children, Louis Amorosa of Toms River, NJ, Karen (David) Lidster of Bound Brook, Sheryl (Phil) Pullano of Brick, NJ her pride and joy grandchildren Steven Lidster of Asbury Park, NJ, and Taylor Lidster of Bound Brook, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Ann Longwill, and brother Neil DeStefano.
Friends and family are invited to a Celebration Of Life gathering with food and drink at Café Picasso, 81 Main Street, Somerville, on Saturday, February 23rd from 1:00 to 4:00pm. Memorial donations may be made to The Walk to End Alzheimer's (https://act.alz.org) team GO FOR FLO!
Published in Courier News on Feb. 21, 2019