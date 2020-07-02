Florence B. Masse



Freehold - Florence B. Masse passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2020. She was 84 years old.



Born in Jersey City, she resided in Carteret before moving to Freehold 15 years ago.



Mrs. Masse loved bowling, bingo and crocheting; and was an avid fan of the NY Mets and Pittsburgh Steelers.



She was predeceased by her husband, Rocco N. Masse; sons, Rocco J. Masse and Nicholas Masse; parents, Florence and Lawrence Costanza; and sister, AnnMarie Miele.



Surviving are her children, Florence Pohida, Leonard N. Masse, Helen DelVacchio and Maria Larkin; grandchildren, Robert, Florence, Kevin, Cosette, Rocco, Nicholas, Mary, Amanda and Kelly; and great grandchildren, R.J., Olivia, Aubrey and Ava.



Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, 44 Green Street (at Barron Avenue), Woodbridge.



In lieu of flowers contributions to Woodbridge Animal Shelter, 195 Woodbridge Avenue, Sewaren, NJ 07077 in Florence's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.









