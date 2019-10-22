Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
Cape Coral, FL
1927 - 2019
Cape Coral, FL - Florence Frosoni, 92, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away Thursday October 17th, at home from natural causes. She was born June 4, 1927 in New Market, NJ the daughter of William and Hilda (Rebel) Getz., She was predeceased by her Husband, John L Frosoni Sr. She was a graduate of Dunellen HS. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Tepper's and Muhlenburg Hospital where she retired. She was a long time resident of North Plainfield.

She is survived by her sons John L Jr (Theresa), Ronald (Vanna) and Mark (Cynthia), nine grandchildren Shawn, John Ryan, William (Francesca), Jessica (Arthur), Natalie (Ryan), Amanda, Matthew (Carlee), Sophia and Nicholas, six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, as well as sister Elsie, brother Harold "Butch" (Betty), sister-in law Helen "Wissie" and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, William B, Morris, Barney, Robert, Albert, William C., Larry and Johnny and sisters Pauline, Eleanore, Bernice, Louise and Emily.

Visitation is Friday October 25th 2-4 and 7-9 at Sheenan's Funeral Home 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen NJ with a funeral mass at St Joseph Church, North Plainfield on Saturday October 26th at 10 AM. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains. A memorial gathering will be held on November 6th in Cape Coral, Florida. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3810. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
