Bound Brook - Florence J. Boszczuk, 90, died peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 surrounded by her family at Bridgeway Care Center, Bridgewater. Born in Manville, she was the daughter of Vincent and Caroline (Wielgosz) Trakowski. Florence moved to Bound Brook in 1955, where she and her husband raised their family. A communicant of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church in Bound Brook, Florence enjoyed knitting and crocheting and spending time at Beach Haven. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Florence was predeceased by her husband, Walter in 2001 and her son, Walter, Jr. in 2018. She is survived by her daughters Susan Butt and her husband, Dennis of Hamburg, PA and Prudence Holmes and her husband, Michael of Luray, VA; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Visiting will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Gathering at the funeral home will begin at 9:00 AM Thursday, November 14, 2019, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Bound Brook. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bridgewater. Donations may be made to the Michael J. Hayes Scholarship, C/O Marine Corps, League 1284, PO Box 245, Manville, NJ 08835.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
