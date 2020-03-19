|
|
Florence Karczewski
Florence Vivian Rose Karczewski (nee Goosey), beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, died peacefully at the Tower Lodge Care Center in Wall, New Jersey. She was 94 years old.
Florence was born in Irthlingborough, England on December 20th, 1925 to Albert and Rose Goosey. She met her beloved and late husband Edward Karczewski in England while he was serving with the US Army Air Corps at a nearby air base during World War II. Their marriage began in October 1945 and lasted 64 years until Edward's death. Florence arrived in the United States aboard the RMS Queen Mary, and lived her married life with Edward in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She was an avid gardener, loved to do daily crossword puzzles, enjoyed listening to operas and hosting annual family gatherings. She was deeply loved by her family and friends.
Florence is survived by her children Edward (Karczewski) and his wife Barbara of Wall, NJ; and her daughters JoAnn (McMullen) of Woodbridge, VA; Michelle (Comito) and her husband Frank of Katy, TX; and Jane (Varga) ad her husband Wayne of East Windsor, NJ. She was blessed with the following grandchildren: Rebecca, Kimberly, Amy, Frank, Matthew, John, Sean, and Ashley; step grandchild Michael, and seven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Ted Goosey, and is survived by two sisters: Pat (Polyanczuk) of Wellingborough, England, and Carol (Woods) and husband Bob of Kettering, England; and many cousins nieces and nephews.
Gosselin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Services will be private. Any condolences can be place on her obituary on Goselinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020