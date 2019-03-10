|
Florence Lyke
Blairsville - Mrs. Florence Hazel Lyke age 95 of Arrowood Pointe Blairsville passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 27, 2019 in the Union County Nursing Home following an extended illness. Mrs. Lyke was born on October 20, 1923 in Jersey City, NJ., the daughter of the late Bertram Burstell and the late Florence Filkens Burstell. Florence volunteered most of her life giving a lot of her time to Little Leagues and the Girl Scouts and many others. She was a loving and caring mother grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Lyke in 2003 and also a brother, Bertram Burstell. Mrs. Lyke was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Metuchen, NJ.
Surviving Mrs. Lyke are one daughter and son in law, Florence and Robert Campbell of Blairsville, one son and daughter in law, William and Maureen Lyke of Longwood, FL., three grandchildren, Scott and Dana Campbell, Timothy and Tasha Campbell, Wendi and Tom Burns, two great grandchildren, Rhett Campbell and Charlotte Campbell, many other relatives and friends also survive.
A Graveside entombment service will be held on Friday March 15, 2019 at 12:30 pm from the Woodbridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ. with Rev. Anna Thomas officiating where she will rest next to her beloved husband, William. Flowers are accepted or if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to the in Mrs. Lyke's memory. The family will meet with friends following the services at the mausoleum.
