Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Morgan - Florence McKeown Lyons, 82, of the Morgan section of Sayreville died on Friday January 3, 2020 at home. Born in Camden she lived in Elizabeth before moving to Morgan in 1972. She was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy and the Morgan Athletic Association. She was dedicated to her family, her friends and her God.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Holt McKeown she is also predeceased by her husband of 54 years William R. Lyons in 2014; her son William Lyons and her sisters Dolores Drayton and Anna Middleton. She is survived by her children Mary Lyons Malkiewicz and her husband Glen of Florida, Kathleen Lyons and her husband Christian Stein of Georgia, Robert Lyons and his fiancée Nicole Astegher of Manahawkin and Susan Murphy and her husband Michael of Old Bridge; her brother Joseph McKeown and her grandchildren Jack, Brooke, Luke, Cassidy, Kieran, Brody, Morgan, Kylee, Casey, Taylor, Hailey, Colin, Amelia, Breanna and Bailey.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 9:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home"For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 10:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Thursday morning only from 9 to 10am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
