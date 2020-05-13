|
Florence "Dolly" Malencheck
Manville - Florence "Dolly" Malencheck, 66, of Manville NJ, died on May 7, 2020 at Cedar Brook Nursing Home. She as was born in Somerville, NJ on June 16, 1954 to her late parents Ann Poandl and John Miller.
Florence was the Sales Manager for many years at Walmart In Manville, NJ.
Florence loved crocheting, bowling, dancing, and looked forward to Halloween every year because it was her favorite holiday. Her family meant the world to her and she was a creative, beautiful, caring person, and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is predeceased by her husband, Bob Malencheck three brothers, John, Andrew, and Joseph Miller; and her sister, Jackie LaVoie.
Surviving are her beloved son Bobby Malencheck of Manville, NJ; her three loving sisters, Lilian Bartow of Somerville, NJ, Mary McDevitt of Drexel Hill, PA, Ann Descoteau of Belvidere, NJ and Joan McMahn of New Brunswick, NJ; two brothers, Tommy of Bridgewater, NJ and Ed of Ohio; her cherished grandson, Louis Malencheck; and several wonderful, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services are private under the direction of the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ 08869.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from May 13 to May 14, 2020