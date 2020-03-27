Services
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
Florence Marie Gundersen Santoro

Florence Marie Gundersen Santoro Obituary
Florence Marie Gundersen Santoro

Florence Marie Gundersen Santoro, age 99, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Bridgeway Care and Rehabilitation Center at Hillsborough. She was born in Plainfield, NJ.

Florence was active in the Middlebrook Country Club in Bound Brook. She enjoyed singing, dancing and traveling, and was able to combine these interests by volunteering in a singing group that would visit various nursing homes in the area.

Florence is predeceased by her late husbands, John Colaneri, Arne W. Gundersen, and Edward Santoro. She is also predeceased by Vico siblings, Joseph, Stephen, Raymond, Margaret Vico Seybold, and Helen Vico Ressa

She is survived by her daughters Barbara Gundersen Colaneri and Gale Gundersen Siwicki and her husband Donald. She is also survived by her grandchild, Christina Marie Colaneri, and five great-grandchildren: Kayla, Brent, Jonathan, Lindsay Ann and Julian.

Funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Florence's name to Alzheimer's New Jersey.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020
