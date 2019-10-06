|
Florence P. Grant
Florence P. Grant passed away on October 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA. Florence was born in Jersey City, NJ to Frank Thompson and Eugenie Bock in 1932. She moved to Iselin in 1969 then moved to Stewartsville three years ago to live with her son. Florence is predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Raymond as well as her son, David. She leaves behind her three sons, Thomas, Michael (Deborah) and Joseph (Margie). Florence also leaves behind three devoted grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa and Adam. The visitation will take place from 9:00AM-10:45AM on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. A mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM will follow at St. Cecelia's Church at 45 Wilus Way Iselin, NJ. The cremation services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Florence's name.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019