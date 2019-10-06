Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecelia's Church
45 Wilus Way
Iselin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence P. Grant


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence P. Grant Obituary
Florence P. Grant

Florence P. Grant passed away on October 2, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, PA. Florence was born in Jersey City, NJ to Frank Thompson and Eugenie Bock in 1932. She moved to Iselin in 1969 then moved to Stewartsville three years ago to live with her son. Florence is predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Raymond as well as her son, David. She leaves behind her three sons, Thomas, Michael (Deborah) and Joseph (Margie). Florence also leaves behind three devoted grandchildren, Christopher, Melissa and Adam. The visitation will take place from 9:00AM-10:45AM on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road, Edison. A mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM will follow at St. Cecelia's Church at 45 Wilus Way Iselin, NJ. The cremation services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Florence's name.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gosselin Funeral Home
Download Now