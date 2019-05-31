Services
Florence (Kasher) Rashbaum

Florence (Kasher) Rashbaum Obituary
Florence (Kasher) Rashbaum

Somerset - FLORENCE RASHBAUM (KASHER) passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Somerset Woods, Somerset. Her health had been declining the last few years. She was 84 years old.

Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Edison before moving to Somerset 14 years ago.

She was a breast cancer survivor of 52 years with NO chemo or radiation.

Prior to retiring in 1990, she was a Reservation Agent with Eastern Airlines, Iselin, where she worked for many years.

Survived by her daughter Michele & partner Amy, her family April & Don, Artie, Kevin, Ernie, and Madi.

Cremation was private. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us

Memorial contributions may be made to the in honor of Florence Rashbaum.

Shiva will be at the home of her daughter Michele, 314 Ventnor Court, Piscataway, NJ (around the back).

Times: Friday: 1PM-4PM, and Saturday: 4PM-8PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 31, 2019
