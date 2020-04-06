|
Florence Ratai
Florence Ratai, 88, of Colonia, NJ, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Clark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clark.
Born in Waymart, PA to the late Walter and Mary Spewak, she lived in Colonia since 1956. She worked as a secretary for the FBI in Washington, D.C. in the early 1950s and always claimed to have met and spoke with J. Edgar Hoover himself. After moving to New Jersey, she worked as a bookkeeper for United Coated Fabrics in Rahway and Multac in Edison. She was a devoted parishioner of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Orthodox Church in South Plainfield where she was a past Board member and made pierogis for many years. She was also a member of the Ladies' Auxiliary of VFW Post #6061.
Florence is predeceased by her husband, Michael (2002), her sister, Irene Pierzga (2005), and her brother-in-law, John Bock (2012).
Florence is survived by her daughters, Diane Beirn and her husband, George, of Lanoka Harbor and MaryAnn Quartuccio and her husband, Fred, of Holland Township, NJ, and her son, Michael and his wife Nancy of Colonia; two sisters, Ann Bock and her husband, Don, of Waymart, PA, and Mary Bock of Vermont; her brother-in-law Henry Pierzga; six grandchildren, George Beirn, Lisa Beirn and her husband Bryan Rabin, Fred Quartuccio and his wife Amy, Tami Cantilina and her husband Michael, Michael Ratai, and Kimberly Ratai, and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the entire staff of Clark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their kind and compassionate care over the last three years.
Funeral services will be private, under the direction of Gosselin Funeral Home in Edison. Private internment at Hazelwood Cemetery, Colonia. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Florence may be made to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Orthodox Church, 416 Delmore Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ, 07080 or the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020