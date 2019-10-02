Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St Stanislaw's Kostka Church
Sayreville, NJ
Burial
Following Services
St Stan's cemetery
Sayreville, NJ
Florence Samuel Obituary
Sayreville - Florence Samuel, 89, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at her home in Sayreville. A lifelong resident of Sayreville, she retired from DuPont over 50 years ago. Flo was a communicant of St. Stanislaw's Kostka Church where she was a member of the St. Stan's Senior Club. She was very involved with her community being a member of the Tuesday Club, the Sayreville Commission on Aging and the OLV Seniors. Flo will be remembered fondly for her love of bowling.

She is predeceased by her loving husband of over 50 years Edward Samuel and her brother Frank Rojewski. Surviving are her many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends as well as her caregivers Don and Barbara.

Funeral services will be held 10:15am Friday from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville with a 11:00am Funeral Mass at St Stanislaw's Kostka Church, Sayreville. Burial will follow at St Stan's cemetery, Sayreville. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Thursday from 4pm to 8pm.

Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
