|
|
Florence Scognamiglio
Port Reading - Florence Scognamiglio passed away at home on April 8, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Hoboken, Florence was a resident of Port Reading since 1962. A devout Catholic who was a parishioner at St. Anthony's Roman catholic church where she was a Eucharist minister as well as a CCD teacher.
Florence was predeceased by her husband Gennaro, two children Gennaro and Anna, grandson Gennaro as well as all her siblings. Surviving are her children Nina Scognamiglio, Florence Ur, Theresa Scognamiglio, Linda Quackenbush, MayAnn Tobin, Christina Dipaula, Joseph and Jennifer Scognamiglio as well as their spouses along with 30 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Devoted to her family and faith. Florence was always considered a "Mother" to all who walked thru the door and accepted them as "Family". Always graceful and strong until God called her home.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019