Florence Stanton
Florence Stanton

Whitehouse Station - Florence Stanton (nee Iannuzzo) at the age of 90, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

At her request, no service will be held.

Born and raised in Old Boston, PA she moved to New Jersey living in Newark, Parsippany, Bayville and Whitehouse Station.

She worked for 22 years in the Parsippany Board of EducationSchool system, as a Secretary at Eastlake Elementary, Brooklawn Jr. High and Knollwood Schools, retiring in 1990.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking and her beloved grandchildren.

Florence was pre-deceased by her husband Frank (Tauchy) Stanton in 2010, her sisters Rosemary Galli and Ann Farrell.

Florence leaves behind many loving family members including her sons, Rick, Ron and his wife Nancy, Cindy Stanton, her grandchildren Ronnie Stanton and wife Ashley, Jenna Stanton, Christine Mattamira and her husband Joseph Mattamira and Amanda Stanton, and her sisters, Marie O'Donovan and Joan Pellegrini.




Published in Courier News from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
