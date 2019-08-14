Services
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bernadette R.C. Church
Parlin, NJ
- - Florence Swiderski, age 100 passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born in South River, Florence had resided in Sayreville for most her life. Before her retirement, she was employed by Johnson & Johnson's personal products division for over 35. Florence was a devoted mother and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family.

She is predeceased by her adoring husband Henry Swiderski. Florence is survived by her daughter Jean Bailey, her son and daughter-in-law Jim and Rosemary Swiderski, her sister Grace Pickering, her 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours at the Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08872 will be held Thursday from 3pm to 6pm. A 9:30am Funeral Mass is being offered at St. Bernadette R.C. Church, Parlin on Friday, August 16, 2019. Burial to follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Parlin. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found at maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
