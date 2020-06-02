Florence Veronica Szul (Perfinowick)



South Amboy - Florence Veronica Szul (Perfinowick, 91, of South Amboy, passed away on May 30, 2020, at Venetian Care Center.



Born and raised in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. She moved to Woodbridge, New Jersey in 1958.



A lifelong member of St. Stephen's Church at Saint John Paul II Parish. She was a member of St. Stephen's Altar Rosary Society and St. Stephen's Senior Club.



She worked at Park Plastic, Linden, New Jersey and Airtron Corporation, Linden, New Jersey.



Florence loved traveling, cooking, baking and Atlantic Casinos and shows.



She graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1946



Predeceased by her husband, Alfred Szul, 2011; her parents, Alexander Perfinowicz, 1940 and Anna Radziewicz, 1978; her Godson Russell A. Matis, 1991; her niece, Lorraine Mastrocola, 2017. And her siblings; Alexander Perfinowicz, Frank Perfinio, Walter Perfinowicz, Stanley Perfinowicz, Mary (Mae) Matis, Jean Perfinowicz, and Stancey Perfinowicz.



Survived by her nieces; Marie Paulette Matis, of Somerset, New Jersey; AnnMarie Nardone, of Hernando, Florida; Rita (Robert) Thompson, of Marietta, Georgia; Joni Schultz, of Leesburg, Florida; Carol Perfinio, of South Amboy, New Jersey and Faye Skibik, of South Amboy, New Jersey. Her nephew; Alexander (Inga) Perfinowicz, of Upland, California; her sister-in-Law Dorothea Perfinowicz, of Woodstock, Georgia. Also, survived by many dear friends.



She was like a second mother to all her nieces and nephews, she will be dearly missed.



Burial will be held at St. Stephen's Cemetery, Keasbey. Graveside service by Saint John Paul II Parish.



Donations in her memory to Saint John Paul II Parish, 490 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.



Funeral services are private and have been entrusted to Ana Maria Zevallos/Skrocki, Home for Funerals, 467 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.









