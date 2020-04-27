|
Florence Weber (Consiglio)
South Brunswick - Florence Weber (Consiglio) passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Princeton Care Center, Princeton. She was 87.
Born and raised in Rome, NY, she resided in Kendall Park for the past 59 years.
Prior to retiring in 1996, she was a secretary with Carrier Clinic, Belle Mead, where she worked for 15 years and afterwards for the South Brunswick School District.
She was an active member of the Sons of Italy and the Italian American Club in North Brunswick for over 40 years. She was also a member of the Columbiettes at St. Augustine's Parish.
Surviving are her son, Bob Weber Jr. and his wife, Cathey, of Kendall Park; her four daughters, Mary Luceri and her husband, Paul, of Kendall Park, Donna Campanaro of Brooksville, FL, Lisa Sanchez and her husband, Frank, of Kendall Park, and Laura Hernandez and her husband, Martin also of Kendall Park; her brother Joseph Consiglio Jr, and her sister Delores Williams. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Services were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020