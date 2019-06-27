|
Florence Zega
Woodbridge - Florence C. Zega, 101 of Woodbridge passed away on Monday, June 25, 2019 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Florence was born in Dobbs Ferry, NY and moved to Port Reading, NJ before settling in Woodbridge. She was an active parishioner at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge where she acted as treasurer of the PTA, promoter and member of the Rosary Society and member of the Catholic Daughters. Florence was a member of the Port Reading Senior Citizens Club, the Woodbridge Republican Club and served as a poll clerk for elections.
Florence is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 44 years, Armando; daughter, Arlene; parents, Alfredo and Filomena Cavallaro; brothers, Armando, James, Alfred, Dominic, Robert and Richard; sisters, Marion Zega and Dorothy Mesar as well as son-in-law, Joseph Sabados, Jr. Surviving are her beloved children, Beverly Sabados, Doreen Bucklin and her husband Daniel; grandson, Joseph Louis Sabados, III and cherished sisters, Adeline Muzycka and Kean Maskall.
Family and friends are invited for visitation beginning at 8:30am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Prayers will be offered at 10:30am followed by 11am Mass of Resurrection at St. James R.C. Church in Woodbridge. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 27, 2019