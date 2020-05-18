|
|
Flores Velazquez
Perth Amboy - Flores Velazquez, 91 of Perth Amboy, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Flores was born in San Sebastian, PR, she lived in Perth Amboy, for several years. Flores was a loving homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 50 years Armando Velazquez, and beloved parents Norberto Rosado and Marciala (nee) Nunez and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her beloved children Rafael Velazquez and his wife Maria, Noemi Velazquez, Eddie Velazquez and is wife Yvette. Loving sisters Ramona Perez and Mary Rodriguez, her 7 cherished grandchildren and 10 great ~ grandchildren.
Services have been entrusted to Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
A Private funeral Service was held on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020